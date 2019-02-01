Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for eBay (EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 33,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $983,647.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,246.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 30,706.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,508,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $413,028,000 after buying an additional 12,467,825 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 74.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $590,516,000 after buying an additional 7,651,060 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 14.6% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 21,666,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $715,416,000 after buying an additional 2,755,032 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in eBay by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after buying an additional 1,940,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in eBay by 27.4% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,844,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $259,039,000 after buying an additional 1,687,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

