Cigna Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CI)

Cigna Holding Co (NYSE:CI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 16,620 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,319% compared to the average daily volume of 1,171 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.80.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $199.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $163.02 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $42,378.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Cigna by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cigna by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cigna-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-ci.html.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.