Cigna Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CI)

Cigna Holding Co (NYSE:CI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,319% compared to the average volume of 1,171 call options.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.80.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $199.81 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. Cigna had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $42,378.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Cigna by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Cigna by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cigna by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cigna Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cigna-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-ci.html.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.