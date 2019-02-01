Ciena (CIEN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ciena from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $32.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $889.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 4,602 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $314,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ciena by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,553 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,276,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,341,000 after buying an additional 70,665 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 211,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 157,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 719,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after buying an additional 44,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

