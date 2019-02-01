CIBC Trims Bonterra Energy (BNE) Target Price to C$7.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered Bonterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Bonterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.13.

BNE traded up C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$6.12. 233,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,152. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.05.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$63.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robb Douglas Thompson acquired 4,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,470.00. Also, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 20,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,722.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,537,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,116,278.89. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,500 shares of company stock worth $364,184.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

