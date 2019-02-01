CIBC Cuts Kelt Exploration (KEL) Price Target to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.43.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 262,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$3.97 and a 1-year high of C$10.01. The firm has a market cap of $844.57 million and a P/E ratio of -59.38.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$100.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.0799999944226583 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, insider Bruce Douglas Gigg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00. Also, insider David John Wilson bought 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.01 per share, with a total value of C$169,623.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 340,000 shares of company stock worth $1,555,959.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.