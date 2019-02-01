CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 8th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$569.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$17.69 on Friday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$16.47 and a 1 year high of C$29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIX. Barclays reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.25.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

