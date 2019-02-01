Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $597.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry over the past year. We expect the company to remain on this growth trajectory given its strong efforts to maintain its brand name. Despite having a good share of negative publicity from a food-borne illness, Chipotle’s viable business strategy and the appointment of Brian Niccol significantly helped its recent earnings. Chipotle's increased focus on food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building initiatives, is likely to drive the top line. Notably, the company’s robust marketing activities, including a combination of brand-building efforts, as well as transaction-driving promotions and advertising, are resulting in a steady inflow of new customers. However high costs and intense competition may be concerning in the future. Estimates have also gone down over the past 30 days.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $418.00 to $415.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $456.13.

Shares of CMG traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $523.86. 15,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,107. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $543.90.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $704,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,980,000 after purchasing an additional 568,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

