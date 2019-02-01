CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (CRWOY) vs. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Head to Head Survey

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR alerts:

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not pay a dividend.

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR N/A N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock -1.07% -0.73% -0.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR $101.94 billion 0.04 $2.38 billion N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $702.50 million 0.63 -$31.26 million ($0.27) -26.19

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 1 0 3.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts and other railway related equipment and materials, steel structures, and engineering machinery. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Beijing, China.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. This segment also engages in channel deepening and port infrastructure development; coastal protection projects; re-dredging previously deepened waterways and harbors; and lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil, and other energy companies. The Environmental & Infrastructure segment provides environmental and geotechnical construction services, including the creation, repair, or stabilization of environmental barriers; and remediation services comprising the containment, immobilization, or removal of contamination from an environment. It serves general contractors, corporations, superfund potentially responsible parties, and environmental engineering and construction firms, as well as federal and municipal government agencies. The company operates a fleet of 20 dredges, 16 material transportation barges, 1 drillboat, and various other support vessels. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.