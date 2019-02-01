China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.92. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 4022864 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “China Recycling Energy (CREG) Shares Gap Up to $0.92” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/china-recycling-energy-creg-shares-gap-up-to-0-92.html.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

