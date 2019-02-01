China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAAS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

CAAS stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $91.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.44.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

China Automotive Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

