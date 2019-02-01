Chimerix (CMRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,752.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 18.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,496,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,481,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 164,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 39.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 61,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

