Chevron (CVX) Issues Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $118.91. 5,158,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $131.08.

Get Chevron alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $532,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,925. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1,398.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 193,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 180,351 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 130.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 95,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 186.7% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 51.5% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/chevron-cvx-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.