Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,454,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $114.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,126,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,233,925. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

