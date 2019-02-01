Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 85,040 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,040 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $4,863,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/chemung-canal-trust-co-sells-85040-shares-of-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.