Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $120.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 65,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 378,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

