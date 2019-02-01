CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 18,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Cowen boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

