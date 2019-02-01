Cerner Co. (CERN) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 111,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 204,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $25,208,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,327,629.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

