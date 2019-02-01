Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

CRNT stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.95.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1,581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 221.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 42.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

