Centurylink Inc (CTL) Position Reduced by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Centurylink accounts for 3.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Centurylink by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,073,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Centurylink by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $254,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

