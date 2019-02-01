Centralnic Group (CNIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 1712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

About Centralnic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

