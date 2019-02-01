Cenovus Energy (CVE) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut Cenovus Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Shares of CVE opened at $7.79 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -389.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 375.5% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 106.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Grand Rapids and Telephone Lake.

