Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,578,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 2,728,318 shares.The stock last traded at $0.41 and had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

The stock has a market cap of $87.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,296.96% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,270,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 630,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 223,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,633.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,220,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 421,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 421,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

