Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celgene were worth $69,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,890,000 after buying an additional 2,119,257 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 203,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 109,292 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

