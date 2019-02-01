Cedar Capital LLC Sells 81,304 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,304 shares during the period. New Residential Investment comprises approximately 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $16.98 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

