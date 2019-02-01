Cedar Capital LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,150,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,844 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,222,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,539,000 after acquiring an additional 223,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,361,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $6,526,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $2,276,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,998,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,403 shares of company stock valued at $21,401,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

