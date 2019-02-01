Cedar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $70,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $99,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,734.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $716,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $3,459,003. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

