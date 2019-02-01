Cedar Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

CNQ opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cedar Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cedar-capital-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-canadian-natural-resources-ltd-cnq.html.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.