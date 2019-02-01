CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,289,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,289,833,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,772,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.41 per share, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

