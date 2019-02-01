CB Financial Services (CBFV) Issues Earnings Results

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million.

Shares of CBFV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.29. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $56,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Pollock bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,344.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,595 shares of company stock worth $145,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cb-financial-services-cbfv-issues-earnings-results.html.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.