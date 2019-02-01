Catcoin Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (CAT)

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Catcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Catcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catcoin has a market cap of $59,923.00 and $0.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catcoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000390 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About Catcoin

Catcoin (CRYPTO:CAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,662,700 coins. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org

Buying and Selling Catcoin

Catcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.