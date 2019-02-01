Catasys (CATS) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CATS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catasys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CATS opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Catasys has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Catasys will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Catasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

