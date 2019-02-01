Carvana (CVNA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.06. Approximately 1,442,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,633,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.09 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 13,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,486.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 956,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,957,500 and sold 612,992 shares valued at $28,296,345. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 241,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 230,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

