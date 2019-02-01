Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRZO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZO traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 122,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.47.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

