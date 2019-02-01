Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 327.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $540,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 55.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,070,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,350 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $105,651.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $136,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $88,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,377.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,436 shares of company stock worth $976,380. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/carnick-kubik-group-llc-has-4-18-million-position-in-fortinet-inc-ftnt.html.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.