Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,912,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,246,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 644,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS opened at $42.30 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

