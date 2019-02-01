CarGurus Inc (CARG) Insider Oliver Ian Chrzan Sells 20,000 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $819,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oliver Ian Chrzan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, January 25th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $4,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $770,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $723,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $716,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $644,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $673,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 70,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00.

On Friday, December 7th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $214,140.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $235,860.00.

CARG stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.42, a P/E/G ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cargurus-inc-carg-insider-oliver-ian-chrzan-sells-20000-shares.html.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.