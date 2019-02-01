Cardtronics (CATM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of CATM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.27. 362,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,705. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $340.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $94,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

