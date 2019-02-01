Carbon Black (CBLK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.77 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbon Black from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Carbon Black stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,871. Carbon Black has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

In other news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

