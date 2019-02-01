Caption Management LLC Trims Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Caption Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 232,500 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 464,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of EQT by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EQT by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 182,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EQT news, SVP David Joseph Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $26,257.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,381 shares of company stock valued at $993,238 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.47 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on EQT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

