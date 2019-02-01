Caption Management LLC Takes $373,000 Position in At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in At Home Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in At Home Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in At Home Group by 123.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on At Home Group to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

HOME opened at $22.04 on Friday. At Home Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.38 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 4,993 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip L. Francis acquired 3,875 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,751 shares of company stock worth $396,995. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

