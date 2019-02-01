Caption Management LLC Buys New Position in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $93,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Rowan Companies by 165.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,357 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $14,873,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $14,116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Rowan Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. DNB Markets cut Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Rowan Companies Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

