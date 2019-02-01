Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,000 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,996,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 219,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.43. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/caption-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-55000-rigel-pharmaceuticals-inc-rigl.html.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.