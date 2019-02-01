CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,514,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 996,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,161,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 240,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. PDL BioPharma Inc has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.33.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

