CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

In related news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 18,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $339,381.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,749.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $41,368.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at $984,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $425,914 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

