Capri (CPRI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.48. Capri has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Capri had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates its business through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Licensing. The Retail segment operates collection stores, lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlet stores located primarily in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.