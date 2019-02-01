Capital One Financial Weighs in on Wildhorse Resource Development Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (WRD)

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Wildhorse Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Wildhorse Resource Development stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 811.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 64,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

