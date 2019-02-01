Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.37%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 96,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 123,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, major shareholder E Drew Mitchell sold 324,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $8,029,914.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $51,331.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 123,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

