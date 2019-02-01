CanonChain Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (CZR)

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, CanonChain has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One CanonChain token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Bibox. CanonChain has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $382,360.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.01845255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00187792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00201778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029115 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CanonChain Profile

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,409,852 tokens. CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain . CanonChain’s official website is www.canonchain.com

CanonChain Token Trading

CanonChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanonChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanonChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

