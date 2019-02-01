Cancom (COK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.67 ($51.94).

Shares of COK stock opened at €33.76 ($39.26) on Monday. Cancom has a 12-month low of €47.44 ($55.16) and a 12-month high of €83.05 ($96.57).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

